Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Short Interest Down 14.4% in April

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the March 31st total of 45,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Burning Rock Biotech Stock Down 2.8 %

BNR stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.23. Burning Rock Biotech has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $8.99.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.32. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 60.68% and a negative net margin of 83.50%. The company had revenue of $17.27 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Burning Rock Biotech

About Burning Rock Biotech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech stock. Crcm LP bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited ( NASDAQ:BNR Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 325,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000. Burning Rock Biotech makes up about 0.9% of Crcm LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Crcm LP owned approximately 3.18% of Burning Rock Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and commercializes cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based tissue and liquid biopsy cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests for various range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

