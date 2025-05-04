Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF (TSE:VDU) Stock Price Up 1.6% – Should You Buy?

Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF (TSE:VDU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$46.62 and last traded at C$46.58. 28,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 41,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$45.84.

Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.77.

