Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Shares Up 2.3% – Still a Buy?

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $330.87 and last traded at $329.00. Approximately 38,443 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 665% from the average daily volume of 5,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $321.52.

Roche Trading Up 2.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $325.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.25.

Roche Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $9.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. Roche’s payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

