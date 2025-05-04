Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 583,500 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the March 31st total of 479,200 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 97,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Bel Fuse Stock Up 2.3 %

Bel Fuse stock opened at $68.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $860.30 million, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.92. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.12.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $152.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.93 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Bel Fuse will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Bel Fuse Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.14%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Bel Fuse in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bel Fuse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth about $4,280,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth approximately $19,007,000. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

