Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Short Interest Update

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,730,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the March 31st total of 6,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 11.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARVN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $65.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price objective on Arvinas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Arvinas from $32.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Arvinas from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arvinas

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

In other Arvinas news, insider Noah Berkowitz sold 8,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $74,372.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,097.57. This represents a 7.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 9,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $150,724.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,658,911.91. This represents a 5.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,230 shares of company stock valued at $769,402 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 11,283.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 2,317.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 95.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $7.72 on Friday. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $37.38. The firm has a market cap of $563.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.44.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $2.07. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 75.51% and a negative return on equity of 33.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 646.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arvinas will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

