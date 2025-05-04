59,728 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.80 and its 200-day moving average is $39.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.56.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.