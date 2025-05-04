Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Acquires New Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 273,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned about 0.09% of LXP Industrial Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LXP. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 946,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LXP stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 0.95.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $87.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.72 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is presently 415.38%.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.