Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Buys 115,683 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) by 79.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 115,683 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned about 0.53% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $5,738,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 79,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 31,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 63,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 13,122 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLDT opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -450.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

