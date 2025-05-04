Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Increases Stock Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,206 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned about 0.05% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGY. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,550,000 after purchasing an additional 85,524 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $590,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:MGY opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $350.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.83 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Christopher G. Stavros bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $55,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 892,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,676,802.60. The trade was a 0.28 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Williams Trading set a $29.00 price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MGY

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.