Quarry LP Cuts Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Quarry LP cut its stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in BILL were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in BILL by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in BILL by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in BILL by 12,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of BILL by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Stock Performance

Shares of BILL stock opened at $45.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.76. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $100.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4,529.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 5.90%. Equities analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BILL. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on BILL from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $57.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded BILL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BILL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.28.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

