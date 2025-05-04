Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,445,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,409,000 after acquiring an additional 414,236 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Logitech International by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,872,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,478 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Logitech International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,598,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,127,000 after buying an additional 146,338 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Logitech International by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,273,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,254,000 after buying an additional 266,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth about $156,888,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $78.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.08 and a 200 day moving average of $85.84. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $64.73 and a 1-year high of $105.65.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total transaction of $28,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,348 shares in the company, valued at $709,816.80. This represents a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Logitech International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Logitech International from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Logitech International from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.14.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

