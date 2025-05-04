Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 499 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,662,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $274,791,000 after purchasing an additional 135,888 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Masimo by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 250,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,456,000 after purchasing an additional 181,070 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth about $912,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of MASI stock opened at $166.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.74 and a 200-day moving average of $166.28. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $101.61 and a 52 week high of $194.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.35 million. Masimo had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MASI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Masimo from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MASI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total value of $5,024,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,172 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,568.28. This trade represents a 55.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 2,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $341,064.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,601.53. This trade represents a 11.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.