Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Takes Position in ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000.

Get ServiceTitan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ServiceTitan from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of ServiceTitan from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on ServiceTitan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.23.

ServiceTitan Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTAN opened at $117.89 on Friday. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $128.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David Sherry sold 10,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $963,063.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 325,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,799,961.85. The trade was a 3.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 5,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $520,007.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,434.30. The trade was a 5.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About ServiceTitan

(Free Report)

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceTitan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceTitan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.