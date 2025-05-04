Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 477.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,389 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 21,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $45.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.63.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

