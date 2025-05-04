Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 70.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 350,110 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned about 0.08% of Huntsman worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth about $4,572,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Huntsman by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUN opened at $12.17 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on Huntsman from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

