Quarry LP Purchases 125 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Quarry LP lifted its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 101.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in ITT were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in ITT during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in ITT by 12.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in ITT by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on ITT from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ITT from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on ITT from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.86.

ITT Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $141.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.40. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.64 and a 52-week high of $161.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.64.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $913.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.22 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.351 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.26%.

About ITT

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Stories

