Voya Investment Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $1,191,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,616,168.96. This trade represents a 10.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE MHK opened at $104.63 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.24 and a 12 month high of $164.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.16 and a 200-day moving average of $122.88. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MHK shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on MHK

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.