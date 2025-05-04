Quarry LP Purchases 5,968 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 853.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. ZEGA Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Stock Down 1.9 %

CDE opened at $5.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.18. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $305.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.32 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 6.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CDE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

Insider Activity at Coeur Mining

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 668,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,362.50. This trade represents a 1.52 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

