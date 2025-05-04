Quarry LP Makes New $41,000 Investment in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,490 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,397 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 143,881 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in SandRidge Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,526 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its stake in SandRidge Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 33,366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,158 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SD opened at $9.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.66. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $14.24.

SandRidge Energy Dividend Announcement

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.14). SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $38.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.27 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. SandRidge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.88%.

SandRidge Energy Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

