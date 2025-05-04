Quarry LP Makes New Investment in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:EPM)

Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:EPM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolution Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPM opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $145.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.82 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16. Evolution Petroleum Corporation has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $6.14.

Evolution Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.32%. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is 960.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Evolution Petroleum from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a non-operated interests in the SCOOP and STACK plays located in Central Oklahoma; the Chaveroo Field situated in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; the Jonah Field located in Sublette County, Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in Williston, North Dakota; the Barnett Shale field located in North Texas; the Hamilton Dome situated in Hot Springs County, Wyoming; and the Delhi Field, an onshore CO2-EOR project located in northeast Louisiana in Franklin, Madison, and Richland Parishes, as well as small overriding royalty interests in four onshore central Texas wells.

