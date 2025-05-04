Quarry LP Trims Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Quarry LP lessened its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 60.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in CarMax were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMX. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter worth $351,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 53.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in CarMax by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX stock opened at $66.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.22.

Insider Activity at CarMax

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other CarMax news, Director Mitchell D. Steenrod purchased 1,300 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.49 per share, for a total transaction of $85,137.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,957.73. This trade represents a 4.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CarMax from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.73.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

