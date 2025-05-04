Quarry LP Makes New $36,000 Investment in Everus (NYSE:ECG)

Quarry LP bought a new stake in Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everus in the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Everus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,611,000. Finally, Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Maximillian J. Marcy purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,687.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,756.92. The trade was a 30.89 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rocca Michael Della purchased 1,050 shares of Everus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.56 per share, with a total value of $49,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,404.12. This represents a 107.47 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,750 shares of company stock worth $153,853. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everus Stock Performance

ECG opened at $45.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.76. Everus has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $77.93.

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). On average, research analysts anticipate that Everus will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Everus from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Everus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Everus Profile

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

Featured Articles

