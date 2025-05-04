902 Shares in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Bought by Quarry LP

Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth $829,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,618,000 after buying an additional 145,878 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth about $585,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $215,240.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,096 shares in the company, valued at $6,950,715.76. This trade represents a 3.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Federated Hermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Federated Hermes Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:FHI opened at $41.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average of $39.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.24 and a 52 week high of $43.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $423.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

