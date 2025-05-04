Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $52.57 on Friday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $61.92. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.53.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

