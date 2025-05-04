Beck Bode LLC Sells 8,129 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Beck Bode LLC cut its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,129 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

TME opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.46. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $15.77.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TME. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.