Beck Bode LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Beck Bode LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,309 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,207,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,123,000 after purchasing an additional 19,216,938 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $237,761,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,162,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,960,000 after acquiring an additional 894,376 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 561.9% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 906,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,164,000 after acquiring an additional 769,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9,889.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 544,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,154,000 after acquiring an additional 539,279 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $85.92 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $73.17 and a 52 week high of $96.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.59. The company has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

