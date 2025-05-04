iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Purchased by Beaumont Capital Management LLC

Beaumont Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IOO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,416,000 after acquiring an additional 37,255 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IOO opened at $98.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.42. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $82.80 and a 1-year high of $105.27.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

