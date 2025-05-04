Beck Bode LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Beck Bode LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,918 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOS Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI opened at $55.66 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.97.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

