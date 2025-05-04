KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Holdings Raised by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC lifted its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,071 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in KB Home by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 23,941 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in KB Home by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in KB Home by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 36,234 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on KB Home from $82.00 to $74.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on KB Home from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on KB Home from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $54.95 on Friday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $48.90 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). KB Home had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

