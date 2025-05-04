Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Beaumont Capital Management LLC

Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,282 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises about 1.2% of Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 246.5% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

SCHP stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.29. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $25.68 and a 12 month high of $27.06.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

