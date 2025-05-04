Bayview Asset Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Bayview Asset Management LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 78.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,143 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the quarter. Meritage Homes comprises approximately 0.9% of Bayview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bayview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 545.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 235.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Meritage Homes

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $43,607.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,789.63. The trade was a 1.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.51 per share, for a total transaction of $819,610.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 811,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,441,915.92. The trade was a 1.37 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,683 shares of company stock valued at $122,547 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $107.00 price objective on Meritage Homes in a report on Friday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $89.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTH

Meritage Homes Price Performance

MTH opened at $68.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.33 and a 200-day moving average of $79.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $59.27 and a 12-month high of $106.99.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

Meritage Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.