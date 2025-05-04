Beck Bode LLC Cuts Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Beck Bode LLC cut its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,564 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 195.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

RDVY opened at $58.37 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.2544 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

