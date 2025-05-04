Bellevue Group AG Buys 7,696 Shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY)

Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,696 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Waystar were worth $5,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Waystar by 7.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,345,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,531,000 after acquiring an additional 96,552 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Waystar by 701.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 56,834 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waystar during the third quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waystar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,504,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Waystar in the fourth quarter worth $558,000.

Waystar Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:WAY opened at $40.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.08. Waystar Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waystar ( NASDAQ:WAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.47 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Waystar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Waystar from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Waystar from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Waystar in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.08.

Insider Activity at Waystar

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Hawkins sold 46,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $1,696,812.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,180,000. This trade represents a 8.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 7,517,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,686,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,692,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,691,440. This represents a 20.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,411,461 shares of company stock worth $528,743,995 over the last quarter.

Waystar Profile

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

