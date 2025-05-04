Bellevue Group AG Trims Stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Bellevue Group AG cut its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,153 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.22% of 10x Genomics worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth about $47,092,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,308,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,944,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,712 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $9,083,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,505,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $50,623.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 335,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,036.68. This trade represents a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Mateo bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $445,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,237.74. This trade represents a 184.41 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Price Performance

Shares of TXG opened at $8.43 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 25.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Leerink Partnrs lowered 10x Genomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered shares of 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.85.

View Our Latest Report on 10x Genomics

About 10x Genomics

(Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.