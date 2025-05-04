56,017 Shares in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Bought by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 56,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,181,000. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals makes up 2.4% of Beck Bode LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,045,822,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $577,941,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,968,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,639,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,610 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,384,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 496.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 378,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,100,000 after buying an additional 315,182 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $246,749.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,366,003.62. This trade represents a 2.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total value of $169,204.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,862.41. This represents a 4.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,627 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $353.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $328.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.17.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $259.39 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.73 and a 12 month high of $304.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.99. The stock has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.53 and a beta of 0.17.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $594.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.32 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

