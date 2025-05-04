Bellevue Group AG Sells 15,075 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Bellevue Group AG cut its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,075 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $580,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $3,928,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $23,429,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 281,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 215,283 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RXRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.00. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $12.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.74.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.56% and a negative net margin of 579.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

