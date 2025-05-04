Beck Bode LLC Buys 25,904 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Beck Bode LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,904 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 2.7% of Beck Bode LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,833,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,436 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS now owns 4,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 21,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% in the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.46.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

NEE stock opened at $67.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.02 and a 200-day moving average of $72.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.