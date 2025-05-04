Beck Bode LLC Buys 15,505 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Beck Bode LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,505 shares during the period. Aflac makes up about 2.9% of Beck Bode LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $15,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 29,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total value of $3,197,456.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,422.98. This trade represents a 37.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $107,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,733,048.59. The trade was a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Up 1.9 %

Aflac stock opened at $105.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.88. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $83.27 and a 12 month high of $115.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 28.76%. The business’s revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aflac from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aflac from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aflac from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Read Our Latest Report on AFL

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.