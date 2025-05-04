Bellevue Group AG Trims Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Bellevue Group AG reduced its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,602 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $27,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 885.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 228.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7,275.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.90.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $159.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.67. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.00 and a 1-year high of $256.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inspire Medical Systems

In related news, CTO John Rondoni sold 583 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $99,395.67. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 10,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,187.76. The trade was a 5.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 25,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $4,694,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,026.50. This represents a 77.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

