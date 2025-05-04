Beck Bode LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Beck Bode LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,729 shares during the quarter. Exelon makes up approximately 3.0% of Beck Bode LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $16,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.5% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 44,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Exelon by 70.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 17.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 3.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,159,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,029,000 after purchasing an additional 36,734 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exelon

In related news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $59,353.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,134.47. The trade was a 39.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

Exelon Trading Down 0.3 %

EXC stock opened at $46.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day moving average is $41.27.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

