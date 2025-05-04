Aquatic Capital Management LLC Takes Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PROG by 765.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PROG by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 248.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get PROG alerts:

PROG Price Performance

PRG opened at $27.08 on Friday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.96.

PROG Increases Dividend

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $684.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.23 million. PROG had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 8.01%. PROG’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from PROG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PROG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on PROG from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PROG

Insider Transactions at PROG

In other PROG news, Director Douglas C. Curling acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.88 per share, with a total value of $298,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,880.44. This represents a 27.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Sio-Chin Sheu bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.01 per share, for a total transaction of $46,216.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,330.91. This trade represents a 9.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

PROG Profile

(Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.