Quarry LP Makes New Investment in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Quarry LP acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 595,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,347,000 after purchasing an additional 39,980 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 11.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,906,000 after purchasing an additional 46,273 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 375,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,569,000 after purchasing an additional 53,665 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,436,000 after buying an additional 22,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 223,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $52.37 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $71.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $201.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.47 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Gary G. Greenfield purchased 1,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,527.92. The trade was a 2.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 25,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $1,253,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,831,676.74. The trade was a 4.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

