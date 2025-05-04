Aquatic Capital Management LLC Has $296,000 Stock Position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) by 146.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 77,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock TCP Capital

In other news, CEO Philip M. Tseng bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,663.38. This trade represents a 34.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Wolfe purchased 6,100 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $49,532.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,003 shares in the company, valued at $64,984.36. This trade represents a 320.55 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $146,444 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 39.37, a current ratio of 39.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.27 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.21.

BlackRock TCP Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.81%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Featured Stories

