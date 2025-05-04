Aquatic Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,308 CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMPO. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CompoSecure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CompoSecure by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CompoSecure stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average is $13.95. CompoSecure, Inc. has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $17.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, Director Resolute Compo Holdings Llc acquired 205,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $3,247,049.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 646,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,240,316.19. This trade represents a 46.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $55,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,481,036 shares in the company, valued at $16,306,206.36. This trade represents a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 704,421 shares of company stock worth $10,929,922 and have sold 34,340 shares worth $430,701. Company insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMPO shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CompoSecure from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on CompoSecure from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CompoSecure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

