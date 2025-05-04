Quarry LP Purchases Shares of 7,815 City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Quarry LP acquired a new position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in City Office REIT by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIO opened at $5.00 on Friday. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.20. The company has a market cap of $201.79 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65.

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $42.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.38 million. City Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently -64.52%.

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

