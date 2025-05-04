Aquatic Capital Management LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,219 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in QuinStreet by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 946,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,827,000 after acquiring an additional 605,500 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $5,191,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,228,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,413,000 after purchasing an additional 201,052 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth about $4,174,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QNST. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $194,846.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 337,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,269.28. This represents a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,836,754 shares in the company, valued at $45,955,585.08. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -86.18 and a beta of 0.79. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $26.27.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

