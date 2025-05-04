Aquatic Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 67.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,616 shares during the quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conduent were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Conduent by 526.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,216,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,849 shares in the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP grew its position in shares of Conduent by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 5,625,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,437 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 156.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,354,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,479 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Conduent by 1,011.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,506,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after buying an additional 1,370,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Conduent by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,317,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after buying an additional 1,162,068 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $2.16 on Friday. Conduent Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $349.55 million, a P/E ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Conduent had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

