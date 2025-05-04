Aquatic Capital Management LLC Has $246,000 Holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NMR. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adero Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Cannell & Spears LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 15.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Shares of NMR opened at $5.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.97. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Nomura had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.20 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

