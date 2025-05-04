Aquatic Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) by 248.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 807.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 7,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marcus & Millichap

In other news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $31,679.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,793.72. This represents a 13.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Performance

Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $30.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.80 and a beta of 1.17. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.91.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $240.08 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS.

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -156.25%.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Featured Articles

