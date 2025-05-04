Aquatic Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 91.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,676 shares during the quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dayforce by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Dayforce by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dayforce by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dayforce by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dayforce by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Dayforce Stock Performance

Dayforce stock opened at $58.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 535.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. Dayforce Inc has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $82.69.

Insider Transactions at Dayforce

Dayforce ( NYSE:DAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 1.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dayforce Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $112,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,691 shares in the company, valued at $5,935,606.56. This trade represents a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $108,522.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,423.68. This trade represents a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Dayforce from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dayforce from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dayforce from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.79.

About Dayforce

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

